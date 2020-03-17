|
|
|
HOTCHIN, Dora Joan (formerly Sister Mary Ambrose r.s.m). Born Otahuhu, Auckland 26 October 1935, died at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands Hospital on 13 March 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Helen (nee Wade) and William Stanislaus Hotchin (both deceased) late of Onehunga. Loved sister of Imelda Clifton, the late Mary Dunn and Dorothy (Sister Mary Helena Hotchin r.s.m.) Much loved member of Nga, Whaea, Atawhai, o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Special thanks to Waiatarua Mercy Parklands and St Catherines Rest Home staff for their loving care of Dora. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Convent Chapel 9 New Street, Ponsonby Auckland 11.00am Wednesday 18 March 2020 prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson Street, Onehunga. Vigil prayers at St Mary's Convent Chapel 7.00pm tonight Tuesday 17 March 2020. kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020