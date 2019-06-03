Home

RAUPI, Dora Gwendolyn. On 1st June 2019, Aged 86, suddenly but peacefully while resident at Matamata Country Lodge. Beloved wife of John Snr (deceased), and much loved mum of Carolyn (deceased) and Glen (Nelson), Jennifer and Kevin Cole, Graeme and Debbie (deceased), Brian and Kerry, Neville and Julia (Cambridge), and John Jnr. Amazing Nana to her 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandies. Adored sister of Ivan, Valerie and Yvonne. Finally at peace with her John and Carolyn. A funeral to celebrate Dora will be held at the Matamata R.S.A, Ngaio St, Matamata on Wednesday 5th June at 1.00pm thereafter private cremation. All communications to the Raupi Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
