Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Dora Elizabeth Isobel CANDY


1922 - 2020
Dora Elizabeth Isobel CANDY Notice
CANDY, Dora Elizabeth Isobel. 14 May 1922 - 10 June 2020, peacefully in her 99th year. Wife of the late Frank Candy. Loved mum and mother in law of Frances and Mark, Betty, Bill (dec), Graeme and Heather, David and Bev. Loved granny to 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. A celebration of Dora's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane tomorrow (Saturday) 13th June at 2pm followed by burial in the New Lawn Memorial section of Hillcrest Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice and the staff of Golden Pond. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Candy family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or a tribute at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2020
