|
|
|
BURTON, Dora Ann (Dora Henderson). Passed away peacefully 3rd April 2020 at Edmonton Meadows Resthome. Partner of John for over 45 years. Loved mother of Wayne and daughter in law Jackie, loved grandmother of Clayton, Kevin, Lisa and Rebecca. Loved Great Nanna of 2. Eldest daughter of the late Corona and late Michael Burton. Dear sister of the late Jack, late June, David, late Ralph, late Colin, Alan, Carol, Peter, Heather and Mark. Rest in peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020