|
|
|
IRVINE, Donna Rose (nee McDonald). Peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday the 9th of August 2019; aged 72 years. Adored and cherished wife of David. Loving mum of Barbara and Grant, David and Jane, Maureen and Pete, and Michael. Much loved nana of Jake, Tiarna and Zane. In lieu of flowers, donation to the South Auckland Hospice may be left in the chapel foyer in Donna's memory. A service to farewell Donna will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura on Thursday the 15th of August at 11am. All messages to the family may be sent to [email protected] or PO Box 72341 Papakura 2244.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019