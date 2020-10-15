Home

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton
HEMI, Donna Michelle. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 3rd October at home, aged 56 years. Daughter of the late William (Bill) and Mathilda (Tilly) Hemi. Loved mother of Emily (Mily) and Ethan Hemi. Sister of Lynette, Bryan and the late Sandra. Donna will be remembered for being a devoted mother, for her strong sense of social justice and her selflessness. She will be dearly missed. A service for Donna will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Sunday 25th October 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the Hemi family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
