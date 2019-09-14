Home

Donna Marie REYNOLDS

Donna Marie REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS, Donna Marie. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on 13 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm for 36 years. Much loved mum of Todd and Hannah, Stuart, Nicole and the late Alec. Loved daughter of Thelma and Allen Lindsay. "You have fought so hard, rest peacefully with Alec". A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Road, Manukau on Thursday 19th September at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
