IRVING, Donna Marie. Passed away peacefully on 13 August 2019 aged 60 years. Loved daughter of Jimmy and Leen, sister of Carol, Tricia and Jim, doting mum to Katie, Alicia and Michael, nana to Mylee-Kate, Layla and Ryder, Odin and Abigail. You will never be forgotten. A service will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Sunday 18 August 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated www.cancernz.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019