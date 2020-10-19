|
ANDERSEN, Donna Marie. Born November 1,1958. Passed away on October 15, 2020 peacefully at Mercy Hospice Ponsonby. Now in God's care after longest and most brave battle. Our love, our rock, our world. There is a new star in the sky. Love without limit from husband Keith, children Jenna, Daniel, David, Terry, siblings Stephen, Mark, Anne, Kathy, grandchildren Jayden, Paris, Lucas, Harvey, Nieces and Nephews Aaron, Brett, Lisa, Ben, Mathew and Sean. Thank you to wonderful Hospice Staff for their perfect care of our darling Donna. Enquiries call Paul 022-431-4325 or Stephen 0272-862-918.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020