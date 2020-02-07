Home

Donna GOLDSBURY
Donna Leigh GOLDSBURY

Donna Leigh GOLDSBURY

Donna Leigh GOLDSBURY In Memoriam
GOLDSBURY, Donna Leigh. 23 June 1963 - 7 February 2019. If Roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me Place them in my sister's arms and tell them they're from me Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away Till we meet again Sis Love Bryce, Dianne and Family xx



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
