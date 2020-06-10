Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Donna Lee WATERWORTH Notice
WATERWORTH, Donna Lee. Passed away peacefully on 7 June 2020, aged 49 years. Loving partner of Stu. Cherished mum of Reece, Samantha, Mikayla and Logan. Adored nana of Avery- Leigh. Loving daughter of Joyce and the late Fred. Loved sister of Martin and Daniel. A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 12 June at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice can be made online at bit.ly/dlwaterworth0706



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
