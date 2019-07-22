Home

Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Donna Gay SHAW

Donna Gay SHAW Notice
SHAW, Donna Gay. On 20th July 2019 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital after a battle with cancer, in her 71st year and two months short of our 50th wedding anniversary. Very beloved wife of George, adored mum and nanny of Jason, Rachel, Hazel and Barnaby and Annemaree, Gary, Franklin and Otis and loved and respected by her many friends and relatives. We will miss you dearly. Our thanks to the staff at Elmwood Hospital for their care of Donna during the past three months. A celebration service for Donna will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 26th July at 12.30pm. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
