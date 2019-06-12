|
|
|
A'COURT, Donna Edith (Donna) (nee Pengelly). Born April 23, 1934. Passed away on June 11, 2019. A'Court, Donna Edith (nee Pengelly): Dearly loved mother of Stephen and Michele, mother-in-law of Rebecca and Jeremy. Wonderful grandmother to Holly, Sylvie and Griffin and great-grandmother to Ariana-Rose and Nukutawhiti. Much loved wife of the late John A'Court. On the 11th June 2019. In her 86th year, each day lived with strength and grace. A cocktail party will be held for family and friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
