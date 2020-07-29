Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Lawn Cemetery
State Highway 2
Waihi
Donald William (Don) ADAMS

Donald William (Don) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Donald William (Don). On 28th July 2020, peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen. Much loved father and father in-law of Greg and Tania, Sue, and Daryl and Julie. Cherished Poppa of Jade, Sophie, Tara, Josh, Zoe, Matt; Nikita, Connor; Tyla and Ryan. A graveside service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Waihi Lawn Cemetery, State Highway 2, Waihi on Friday 31st July at 11am. Special thanks to the staff at Athenree Lifecare for their support and care. Communications to Don Adams family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
