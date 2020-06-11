Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
3/10 Penning Road
Milford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wesley ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Donald Wesley ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Donald Wesley. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 9th June 2020, four days short of his 90th birthday. Much loved husband of Sylvia for 57 years and father of Shelley and David. Loved grandfather to Scott and Amy and daughter in law Helena and son in law Ray. Don's dry wit will be missed. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 3/10 Penning Road, Milford at 11am on Friday 12th June 2020 followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Jo and her team at Orongo Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to North Shore Salvation Army.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -