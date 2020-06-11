|
ANDREWS, Donald Wesley. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 9th June 2020, four days short of his 90th birthday. Much loved husband of Sylvia for 57 years and father of Shelley and David. Loved grandfather to Scott and Amy and daughter in law Helena and son in law Ray. Don's dry wit will be missed. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 3/10 Penning Road, Milford at 11am on Friday 12th June 2020 followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Jo and her team at Orongo Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to North Shore Salvation Army.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020