LOVE, Donald Victor. (British Merchant Navy, Service No. R258982, WWII) Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton, on 5th October 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father of Angela and Richard Bennett, Maree and Brendon Anderson. Loved and proud Poppa of Chloe and Matt, Orrin and Maria, Mitchell and Katie, Whitney and Maia, Inniss and Gemma, Kendyl and Nic. Poppa Don to Ren, Sofia, Carlo, Elle, Quinn, Neko, Zak, Jay, Hunter, Fletcher, Harlow and Frankie. A celebration of Don's Life will be held at The Verandah, Rotoroa Drive, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton on Friday, 11 October at 10 am followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Love Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240 ANA-MARIA RICHARDSON FUNERAL DIRECTOR
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019