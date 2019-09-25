|
BRAKENRIDGE, Donald Thomas (Donpa). On September 23, 2019 aged 92 surrounded by his treasured family; his wife Barbara of 67 years, his children Wendy, Brian and John and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes the family have had a private cremation. His extended family and all friends are invited to join at a celebration of his life to be held at the Pukekohe Golf Club on Friday, September 27th at 2pm. Donpa's wishes are that in lieu of flowers and cards we go out and plant a tree (preferably native!) or make a donation to the Pauanui Tairua Trail (www.pauanuitairuatrail.org.nz).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019