Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BRAKENRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Thomas (Donpa) BRAKENRIDGE

Add a Memory
Donald Thomas (Donpa) BRAKENRIDGE Notice
BRAKENRIDGE, Donald Thomas (Donpa). On September 23, 2019 aged 92 surrounded by his treasured family; his wife Barbara of 67 years, his children Wendy, Brian and John and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes the family have had a private cremation. His extended family and all friends are invited to join at a celebration of his life to be held at the Pukekohe Golf Club on Friday, September 27th at 2pm. Donpa's wishes are that in lieu of flowers and cards we go out and plant a tree (preferably native!) or make a donation to the Pauanui Tairua Trail (www.pauanuitairuatrail.org.nz).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.