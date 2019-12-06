|
ROBERTSON, Donald Stevens. Peacefully passed away on Tuesday the 3rd December 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, at age 69. Beloved Husband of Elaine, Father and Father in law of Kelly and Phil, Nicole and Shaun and Gareth and Michelle, loved Grandfather to Hugo, Ava, Ted, Olive and Jude. He will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Sea Cleaners via their Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/ org/seacleaners A celebration of Don's life will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Monday 9 December at 2pm. All Robertson Family Correspondence to: PO Box 8573, Auckland 1001.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019