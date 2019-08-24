|
|
|
STEVENS, Donald Stanley. Peacefully at Broadview Home, Wanganui on 22 August 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved Husband of the late Brenda and loved Father and Grandfather of Paul, Stuart, Warren, Helen and their families. Dearly loved brother of Jean Wood. In lieu of flowers donations to St James Church would be appreciated and can be left in the church foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Don's life in St James Presbyterian Church, cnr Boydfield and Helmore Streets, Wanganui East on Tuesday 27 August 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019