|
|
|
McKENZIE, Donald Ross. 29 August 1931 - 12 April 2020 Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa. Dearly loved husband of the late Claudia. Father and father-in-law to Belinda and Mark, Angus and Kini. Pop to Kyle, Ben, Morgan, Connor and Brennan. Old Poppa to Levi, Hunter, Jaxon and Lincoln. Our sincere thanks to Maygrove Village Hospital staff for their amazing love and care. A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Cancer Society. www.cancernz.org.nz A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020