Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ross McKENZIE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donald Ross McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Donald Ross. 29 August 1931 - 12 April 2020 Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa. Dearly loved husband of the late Claudia. Father and father-in-law to Belinda and Mark, Angus and Kini. Pop to Kyle, Ben, Morgan, Connor and Brennan. Old Poppa to Levi, Hunter, Jaxon and Lincoln. Our sincere thanks to Maygrove Village Hospital staff for their amazing love and care. A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Don's memory to the Cancer Society. www.cancernz.org.nz A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -