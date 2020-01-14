Home

MCDOWELL, Donald Robert (Don). Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday the 12th of January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Carol and the late Nancy. Cherished father and father in law of Robert and Jensina, and Kim and Michael. Adored Poppa to Tayla, Christopher and Charlotte. A big man, with a big heart who was loved and cherished by all that knew him. A funeral service for Don will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 17th of January 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
