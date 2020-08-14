Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Renshaw (Don) HARRIS

Add a Memory
Donald Renshaw (Don) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Donald Renshaw (Don). Born 27th July 1928, the third of five brothers (Bruce, Evan, Don, Robin and Murray.) He died peacefully on 10th August 2020 at St Luke's Rest Home in Oxford, England, aged 92. Dearly loved by his family, Don was husband to Jacqueline; father to Christopher (and Christine), Caroline and Anne; grandfather to Daniel (and Hannah) and Ana (and Jordan); great-grandfather to Jonathan, Zachary, Joshua and Martin. We miss him and remember him fondly. Don was inspirational for many during his life and career: QC (Hon), BA LLM New Zealand, BCL MA Oxf, LLD Keele, Balliol 1953, Fellow and Tutor in Jurisprudence 1956?1976, Senior Research Fellow 1977?1993 and Emeritus Fellow from 1993.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -