HARRIS, Donald Renshaw (Don). Born 27th July 1928, the third of five brothers (Bruce, Evan, Don, Robin and Murray.) He died peacefully on 10th August 2020 at St Luke's Rest Home in Oxford, England, aged 92. Dearly loved by his family, Don was husband to Jacqueline; father to Christopher (and Christine), Caroline and Anne; grandfather to Daniel (and Hannah) and Ana (and Jordan); great-grandfather to Jonathan, Zachary, Joshua and Martin. We miss him and remember him fondly. Don was inspirational for many during his life and career: QC (Hon), BA LLM New Zealand, BCL MA Oxf, LLD Keele, Balliol 1953, Fellow and Tutor in Jurisprudence 1956?1976, Senior Research Fellow 1977?1993 and Emeritus Fellow from 1993.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020