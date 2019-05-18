|
|
|
MAXWELL, Donald Nithsdale (Dale). On 12th May 2019 at Radius Matua, Tauranga. Aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Mary. Respected father of Simon and the late Kat, Fraser and Linda. Proud Grandpapa and Grandpa of William and Christopher; Hannah, Olivia and Brodie. Ease the Sheets and Sail Free In accordance with Dale's wishes a private cremation has been held. All messages please to The Maxwell Family C/- Legacy Funerals, PO Box 3136, Greerton,Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More