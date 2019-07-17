Home

Donald Murray GARDEN

Donald Murray GARDEN Notice
GARDEN, Donald Murray. Passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Monday 15 July 2019, aged 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Logan and Natt, Kelsey and Ben. Adored Poppa to his grandchildren. A service for Donald will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 19 July 2019. All communications to the "Garden Family" C/- PO Box 904, Whangarei.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
