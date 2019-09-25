|
|
|
McNICOLL, Donald. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning 21 September 2019 after a very brief illness. Don was loved husband to Glynis, wonderful father to Stuart, d'Arcy and Katie. Father in law to Joanne and Robyn. Pop to Campbell, Maddy, Lucy, Ben, Sammy and Nathaniel. Great Grand pop to Emily Rose. "Don will be greatly missed." Special thanks to the staff of Ward 65 at Auckland City Hospital. A service to celebrate Dons life will be held at the Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, on Sunday 29 September at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019