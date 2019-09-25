Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McNICOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McNICOLL

Add a Memory
Donald McNICOLL Notice
McNICOLL, Donald. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning 21 September 2019 after a very brief illness. Don was loved husband to Glynis, wonderful father to Stuart, d'Arcy and Katie. Father in law to Joanne and Robyn. Pop to Campbell, Maddy, Lucy, Ben, Sammy and Nathaniel. Great Grand pop to Emily Rose. "Don will be greatly missed." Special thanks to the staff of Ward 65 at Auckland City Hospital. A service to celebrate Dons life will be held at the Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, on Sunday 29 September at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.