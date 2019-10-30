Home

Donald McKenzie (Don) CAMERON

Donald McKenzie (Don) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Donald McKenzie (Don). Born April 25, 1951. Passed away on October 27, 2019. At North Shore Hospital Intensive Care Unit, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 68 years. Loving and devoted husband of Valmae and beloved father of Gareth. Treasured friend of Gareth's partner Fleur and doting Poppa of their children Archer (Baz) and Layla (Peg). Brother of Gail and Judy, brother in law of Rhonda and Craig, Debbie and Derek, Sue and the late Paul. The family would like to thank the medical professionals and staff of North Shore Hospital for the care given to Don. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, 3:30pm Friday 1 November. In lieu of flowers donations to the cancer society can be made through Dil's Funeral Services. Communications to Valmae: 309/252 Centreway Rd, Orewa 0931
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
