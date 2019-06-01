Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Donald (Don) MCCARTHY

Donald (Don) MCCARTHY
McCARTHY, Donald (Don). Passed away peacefully with family at his side at St Kilda Retirement Village on Wednesday, 29th May 2019, aged 93 years. A Thames resident for 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 68 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Deb and Rob, and Erryn and the Late Stephen. Much loved Grandpa of Megan, Ben, Christy and Kaylee. "Now reunited with his shooting friends" At Donald's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The McCarthy Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
