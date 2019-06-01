|
|
|
McCARTHY, Donald (Don). Passed away peacefully with family at his side at St Kilda Retirement Village on Wednesday, 29th May 2019, aged 93 years. A Thames resident for 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 68 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Deb and Rob, and Erryn and the Late Stephen. Much loved Grandpa of Megan, Ben, Christy and Kaylee. "Now reunited with his shooting friends" At Donald's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The McCarthy Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
