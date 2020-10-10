Home

Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Boat Shed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge
Donald Lindsay MORRISON

Donald Lindsay MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Donald Lindsay. Passed away on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Beloved husband of Daphne. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul & Rochelle. Adored grandfather to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved brother to Jan, the Late Kaye and Lynn. A sincere thanks to the Renal Department, Waikato Hospital. "Finally at rest". A celebration of Donald's life will be held at The Boat Shed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge on Thursday, the 15th of October 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
