MORRISON, Donald Lindsay. Passed away on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Beloved husband of Daphne. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul & Rochelle. Adored grandfather to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved brother to Jan, the Late Kaye and Lynn. A sincere thanks to the Renal Department, Waikato Hospital. "Finally at rest". A celebration of Donald's life will be held at The Boat Shed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge on Thursday, the 15th of October 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020