MATTHEWS, Donald Lindsay (Don). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Terence Kennedy House, Oratia on Saturday 1st August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Toni. Special Dad to Joanne and Steve, Christine, Louise and Chris, Theresa and Jerry, Steve and Rose. Cherished Grandad and Great Grandad. Forever in our hearts The Funeral Service will be held at St. Dominics Catholic Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 11.00 am, followed by a private cremation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Terence Kennedy House for their wonderful care during his stay. In lieu of flowers, a donation box for Holy Infant Orphanage, Thailand will be available at the Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020