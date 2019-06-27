Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald WAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leslie (Don) WAUGH

Notice Condolences

Donald Leslie (Don) WAUGH Notice
WAUGH, Donald Leslie (Don). Past away peacefully at Metlifecare, Highland Park, Auckland on the 24th June 2019, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the Late Leone. Father and father-in-law of Shane and Pamela, Suzanne. Grandad to Michael and Tamara, Jonathan and Marino, Daniel, Gemma and Nathan, Hamish and Sharnay. Great Grandad to Emma and Sarah. Don's family would like to thank the staff at Metlifecare, Highland Park for their loving care and support. And a special thank you to Phillip and Shelly for their friendship, care and loyalty to Don. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11.00am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.