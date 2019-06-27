|
|
|
WAUGH, Donald Leslie (Don). Past away peacefully at Metlifecare, Highland Park, Auckland on the 24th June 2019, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the Late Leone. Father and father-in-law of Shane and Pamela, Suzanne. Grandad to Michael and Tamara, Jonathan and Marino, Daniel, Gemma and Nathan, Hamish and Sharnay. Great Grandad to Emma and Sarah. Don's family would like to thank the staff at Metlifecare, Highland Park for their loving care and support. And a special thank you to Phillip and Shelly for their friendship, care and loyalty to Don. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11.00am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
