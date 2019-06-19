SHEARER, Donald Keith (Don). 32130 Captain Army. On June 16, 2019 peacefully at Summerset Hospital, Trentham, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jo. Much loved father and father in law of Audrey and Tony, James and Cherie. Loved grandad of Emma, Alan and Hannah, Annie, Andrew and Shani, and Ruby. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Trentham for their loving care shown to Don and family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Don will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Friday June 21, 2019 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. Don was an avid Crusaders rugby supporter so we'd love it if you were to wear something red and black to his farewell. All messages to the "Shearer family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph (04) 566 3103 Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019