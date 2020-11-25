Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Road
Northcote
CHAPMAN, Donald John (Don). Died peacefully with his family by his side, on 23rd November 2020 at Northbridge Private Hospital, in his 88th year, Loving husband of the late Judith. A devoted father and father in law of Debbie and Peter, Peter and Helena, John and Sue, Sue and Pat. Loving poppa of sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote, Auckland, on Saturday 28th November 2020, at 2pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
