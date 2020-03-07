|
JAMESON, Donald (Don). On March 4, 2020 at Bob Scott Special Care Unit, Petone; aged 81 years. Very dearly loved husband of Sandy. Much loved father and father in law of Shaun and Sharon, and Neil. Loved grandad of Jaig and Emily. Much loved brother in law of Alison and Geoff and uncle to Phoebe and Matt, and Ella. Loved and respected by many, including his extended family in the U.K. Heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at the Special Care Unit, Bob Scott and Elaine Burns (OPMHT) for their loving care of Don. Go sing with the angels my darling Don. I miss you so deeply, Sandy. At Don's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020