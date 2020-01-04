Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Andrews Centre
Queen Street
Waiuku
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald RAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald James (Don) RAE

Add a Memory
Donald James (Don) RAE Notice
RAE, Donald James (Don). Died suddenly at home in Waiuku on 2 January 2020, aged 81 years. Most cherished and loved husband and soulmate of Nancy (nee Fafeita). Respected, loved and adored Dad and Don of Bryce and Fiona, Maryn and Phillip. Never to be forgotten, much loved Poppa of Kate and Josh, Joseph, Isaac and Samuel, and Finlay and Tommy. Fly free my darling. Wonderful memories. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Tuesday 7 January, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -