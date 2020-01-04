|
|
|
RAE, Donald James (Don). Died suddenly at home in Waiuku on 2 January 2020, aged 81 years. Most cherished and loved husband and soulmate of Nancy (nee Fafeita). Respected, loved and adored Dad and Don of Bryce and Fiona, Maryn and Phillip. Never to be forgotten, much loved Poppa of Kate and Josh, Joseph, Isaac and Samuel, and Finlay and Tommy. Fly free my darling. Wonderful memories. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Tuesday 7 January, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020