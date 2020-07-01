|
|
|
PHILLIPS, Donald James (Don). On Monday 29 June 2020 unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father of Bruce (deceased), Diane and Paul, father in law of Rob. Cherished grandfather of Fraser and Calum. A Service for Don will be held at the St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Scott Road, Te Kauwhata on Thursday, 2 July at 11:00 am. All communications to the Phillips Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020