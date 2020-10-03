Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Donald James Harold WEDGWOOD

Donald James Harold WEDGWOOD Notice
WEDGWOOD, Donald James Harold. Passed away peacefully at home on 29th September 2020 aged 83. Beloved husband of Jeanette and loved father of Darryl and Donna. Devoted Grandad of Daniel, Alisha, Benjamin, Shalini and Natasha; and three great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all extended family, Harrod's, Anjaiya's, Tuckwoods and his wide circle of friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 7th October at 2:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
