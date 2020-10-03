|
WEDGWOOD, Donald James Harold. Passed away peacefully at home on 29th September 2020 aged 83. Beloved husband of Jeanette and loved father of Darryl and Donna. Devoted Grandad of Daniel, Alisha, Benjamin, Shalini and Natasha; and three great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all extended family, Harrod's, Anjaiya's, Tuckwoods and his wide circle of friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 7th October at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020