Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Matthew's Anglican Church
207 Lyndon Road
Hastings
Donald James (Don) GORDON


1933 - 2020
Donald James (Don) GORDON Notice
GORDON, Donald James (Don). 4 April 1933 - 2 December 2020. Died peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of Wendy and loved father and father-in-law to Andrew and Helen; Sue and Fenton; Jamie and Melany; Iain and Catherine. Dearly loved 'Donny' of Finley and Claire; Alice, Jonty and Penny; Kaitlin and Angus; Lachlan, Clay and Mitchell. Loved brother of Lyndsay and Briar and brother-in-law to Jill and Bill. A funeral service for Don will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 207 Lyndon Road, Hastings on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
