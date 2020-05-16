Home

Donald James (Don) GEDDES

Donald James (Don) GEDDES Notice
GEDDES, Donald James (Don). QSM On Friday 15 May 2020, peacefully at home, aged 88. Beloved husband for 66 years, best friend and rock, of Kathleen. Loved father and father in law of Gordon and Mirianna, Julianna, Rachel and Russell, Lydia and Les, Martin and Coralee, Simon and Wini, Hugh (dec) and Roanna. A loved grandad to all this grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kua hinga te tõtara i te wao nui a Tāne. A forester leaving a legacy for te whānau o te ngahere. Don is resting at his home. All are welcome to come and pay their respects on Monday 18th May from 11am till 3pm at Bridge Street Christian Centre, Whakatane, where social distancing and maximum groups of 10 will apply. Further to this, in light of the current circumstances, a private family service will be held. He has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, and he remained faithful. And now the prize awaits him??"the crown of righteousness. Communications please to the Geddes family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
