Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Garden Chapel
361 Puhinui Rd
Papatoetoe
View Map
Donald Howard CLARK

Donald Howard CLARK Notice
CLARK, Donald Howard. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8 December, 2019, in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Marion, much loved dad and father-in-law of Denise and Colin, John and Jenny, Peter and Jill, Annette and John, Ralph and Suzie. Beloved grandad and great grandad of 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Garden Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 11 December at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation. A staunch Southlander to the end.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
