CUDBY, Donald Herbert (Don). On June 8, 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Dot (deceased). Loved father of Lorraine, Ross and Wendy, Sheryl, Ian and Gail. Greatly respected by Tony and Lynley. Loved grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of a further 11. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel (Te Awamutu Funeral Services), 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, June 11 at 1pm, followed by his burial at Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications please to the Cudby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
