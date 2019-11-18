|
HEATLEY, Donald RgtlNr: 14244 NZ Army. Died unexpectedly on November 16th, 2019 surrounded by his family, aged 86.Much loved husband of the late Julie. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Donna, Greg, Yvonne and Grayson, Paula and Jason. Cherished Poppa of Rebecca, Michael, and Brooke; Isaac and Leilani; Dylan and Jayde. Great-Poppa to Lachlan, Holden, and Riley. Don's service will be held at the RSA Club Rooms, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 1 pm followed by interment at the Mt. Wesley Returned Services Cemetery, Dargaville. All Correspondence to Heatley Family c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019