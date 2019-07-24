Home

Donald Hargrave TAYLOR

Donald Hargrave TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Donald Hargrave. Regt. No.458577, SGT, WWII, NZASC. Passed away peacefully on Monday 22 July 2019 aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Margery, and the late Mavis. Loved Father of Douglas, Garth, the late Bryce, and Pamela. A much loved Grandad and Great-grandad. All messages to the Taylor family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Donald will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden St, Feilding on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 10:30am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road, Feilding.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
