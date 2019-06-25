|
BOYD, Donald Hamilton (Don). On 22 June 2019, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved and honored father of Alistair, father and father in law of Gregory and Sally, Duncan and Chrissy, Malcolm and Emma, and the late Douglas. Granddad of Russell and Felicity. A service will be held at Saint Aidans Presbyterian Church, 97 Onewa Road, Northcote on Monday 1st July at 11:30am, followed by private cremation. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St John, PO Box 14902, Panmure 1741, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019
