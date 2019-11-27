|
DENNIS, Donald Graham. Born April 29th, 1934. Passed away peacefully, in his 86th year on 23rd November 2019, after a short illness, at home, surrounded by his loving family and gazing out over his much loved Orewa Beach. In his final weeks he spent precious time with his wife of 60 years Carole, his four children Steven, Sheryl, Pam and Joanne along with many of his 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In line with Don's wishes, his final act of generosity was to donate his body to the University of Auckland Medical Schools's Bequest Programme and there will be no formal funeral held, with a family memorial planned for April 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hibiscus Coast Hospice. All correspondence please to PO Box 91, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019