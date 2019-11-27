Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Graham DENNIS


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald Graham DENNIS Notice
DENNIS, Donald Graham. Born April 29th, 1934. Passed away peacefully, in his 86th year on 23rd November 2019, after a short illness, at home, surrounded by his loving family and gazing out over his much loved Orewa Beach. In his final weeks he spent precious time with his wife of 60 years Carole, his four children Steven, Sheryl, Pam and Joanne along with many of his 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In line with Don's wishes, his final act of generosity was to donate his body to the University of Auckland Medical Schools's Bequest Programme and there will be no formal funeral held, with a family memorial planned for April 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hibiscus Coast Hospice. All correspondence please to PO Box 91, Orewa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -