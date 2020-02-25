Home

Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chartwell Co- operating Church (St Albans)
Comries Road
Hamilton
View Map
Donald Graeme (Don) McINTOSH Notice
McINTOSH, Donald Graeme (Don). Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved Husband of Thelma for 62 years. Much Loved Father of Kathryn, Christine and Alexandra. Father in law to Geoff Brown, Andrew McKean and Greg Fahey. Loved Grandad to Michelle, Stuart, Nathan, Morgan and Timothy. Great Grandfather to Isaac and Ethan. Loved Brother of Robin Cummins and Bill McIntosh. A service for Don will be held on Friday 28 February, 2020 at 1pm at Chartwell Co- operating Church (St Albans) Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the McIntosh family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
