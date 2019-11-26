Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Christ the King
Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street
Point Chevalier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McBURNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gordon McBURNEY


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald Gordon McBURNEY Notice
McBURNEY, Donald Gordon. Born 22 May 1930. Passed away suddenly on 23 November 2019 at his home, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier. In his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father of Peter and Ian, father-in-law to Kate and Linda. Treasured Grandad to Andre and Barbora, Kate and Eric, Ellie, and Reuben and Mariko. Great Grandad to Sarah, Stella and Iggy. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at 2pm at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland. To be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Charitable Trust, PO Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland, 1141 would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -