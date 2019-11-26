|
|
|
McBURNEY, Donald Gordon. Born 22 May 1930. Passed away suddenly on 23 November 2019 at his home, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier. In his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father of Peter and Ian, father-in-law to Kate and Linda. Treasured Grandad to Andre and Barbora, Kate and Eric, Ellie, and Reuben and Mariko. Great Grandad to Sarah, Stella and Iggy. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at 2pm at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland. To be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Charitable Trust, PO Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland, 1141 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019