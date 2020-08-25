|
PATTERSON, Donald George (Don). Born June 07, 1933. Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Aged 87. At Northhaven Care Home. Dearly loved father of Diana, Brett and Ross, father in-law of Vicki. Wonderful and cherished grandad of Jessica, Pierre, Adrien, Lea, Sophie, Nick, Hayley and Daniel. And proud great grandad of Eden and Isla. Farewell. We love you and will miss you. A service will be held on Monday 31 August 12.30pm at North Harbour Chapel 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. To attend RSVP to; [email protected] Messages to the Patterson family at 8 Suckling's Lane, Albany
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020