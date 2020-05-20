|
CLAY, Donald Geoffrey (Don). Born 31st May 1945. Passed away at home with his girls by his side 17th May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Chris. Forever loved and loving father and father-in-law of Cheryl and Cam Emerson of Tamahere, and Maria and Tony Edmonds of Papamoa. Fun loving and doting Pop of Lexi and Ben Emerson, and Kayia and Ellie Edmonds. Loved step-father and Pop of Toni and Gavin Kennedy of Tauranga. Best friend and Pop of Sam and partner Jess, Olivia and Sophie. Very special (Don) and step-dad to Kim Nickel. So much love. Special friend of Karen Clay. Dearly loved only son of the late Jack and Ena Clay of Putaruru. A private service has been held, to be followed by a memorial service once restrictions have been lifted. Messages to the Clay family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020