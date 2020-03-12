|
|
|
BRETT, Donald David (Don). At Thames Hospital on 10th March, 2020, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 60 years. Loved father of Dennis and Amanda, Cameron and Jo, and Shanly. Loving grandfather of James, Kimberly, Amy, Callum, Jamie, Shania and Jewels. Loved Poppy of Ronan, Ida- Lee, Draye, Andr?, Huxley and Lily. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow, Friday 13th March at 2pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Sincere thanks to staff at The Booms and Thames Hospital for their dedicated and loving care of Don.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020