Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald David (Don) BRETT

Add a Memory
Donald David (Don) BRETT Notice
BRETT, Donald David (Don). At Thames Hospital on 10th March, 2020, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 60 years. Loved father of Dennis and Amanda, Cameron and Jo, and Shanly. Loving grandfather of James, Kimberly, Amy, Callum, Jamie, Shania and Jewels. Loved Poppy of Ronan, Ida- Lee, Draye, Andr?, Huxley and Lily. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow, Friday 13th March at 2pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Sincere thanks to staff at The Booms and Thames Hospital for their dedicated and loving care of Don.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -