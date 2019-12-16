|
MARTIN, Donald Comyn (Don). Passed on 11 December 2019, age 67 years, at North Shore Hospital. Survived by his ever-loving wife Roslyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Brent, Erin and Scott. Loving 'Ditta' of Emily, Blake and Julian. Loving brother of Jean, Annette, Renee and the late Bruce, Betty and Rae. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel, of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 18 December at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019